أبرزهم دي كابريو ورونالدو.. مشاهير العالم يدعون لإنقاذ "رئة الأرض"

03:47 م | الجمعة 23 أغسطس 2019
مشاهير العالم يدعون لإنقاذ رئة العالم

مشاهير العالم يدعون لإنقاذ رئة العالم

كتب: منى السعيد

"صلاة من أجل إنقاذ الحياة"، هاشتاج عالمي اجتاح مواقع التواصل شارك فيه مشاهير العالم من نجوم ورياضيين لدق ناقوس الخطر، حول حرائق غابات الأمازون التي تستعر في البرازيل منذ 3 أسابيع.

المشاهير دعوا إلى إنقاذ رئة الأرض، المسؤولة عن إنتاج 20% من الأوكسجين الذي يحتاجه البشر، وعلى رأسهم ليوناردو دي كابريو، وكريستيانو رونالدو ومادونا وغيرهم.

وتواصل الحرائق التهام مساحات شاسعة من الأراضي، فبحسب بعض التقارير تلتهم النيرات مساحة ملعب ونصف ملعب كرة قدم في الدقيقة الواحدة، فضلا عن الخسائر في الحيوانات والنباتات.

دي كابريو: الأمازون تحتاج إلى أكثر من صلواتنا

ودعا الممثل العالمي ليوناردو دي كابريو عبر صفحته الرسمية والموثقة على الإنستجرام: "النيران تشتعل في رئة الأرض، غابات الأمازون تحتاج إلى أكثر من صلواتنا، فماذا يمكننا أن نفعل؟"

وقام النجم العالمي بعرض لائحة من الاقتراحات للمساعدة، منها التبرع للمنظمات الأهلية التي تحافظ على الغابات المدارية، واختيار القادة المناسبين".

كريستاينو رونالدو: مسؤليتنا إنقاذ كوكبنا

وعبر صفحته الموثقة على تويتر، كتب لاعب كرة القدم الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالد: تنتج غابات الأمازون المطيرة أكثر من 20% من الأوكسجين في العالم، وهي تحترق منذ 3 أسابيع، انها مسئوليتنا لإنقاذ الكوكب.

مادونا: مستقبل الغابات المطيرة يؤثر على العالم

وكتبت المطربة العالمية مادونا عبر تطبيق الانستجرام: " الحرائق لا تزال مستعرة والأمازون مازالت تحترق .. هذا تدمير للبرازيل والسكان الأصليين الذين يعيشون هناك، بالإضافة إلى الخسائر المتعلقة بالتنوع الحيوي من حيوانات ونباتات".

وطالبت الرئيس بولسانارو بتغير سياساته المتعلقة بإزالة الغابات، ليس فقط لمساعدة بلاده، ولكن الكوكب بأكمله، فلا توجد أي تنمية أهم من حماية هذه الأرض، مؤكدة أننا نحتاج أن نستيقظ فمستقبل الغابات المطيرة يؤثر على العالم.

شاكيرا: الأمازون لنا

وكتبت المغنية شاكيرا على صفحتها على تويتر قائلة: "حبيتى البرازيل، يجب وقف إزالة غابات الأمازون، التي تمثل 20% من الهواء الذي نتنفسه، يجب حماية أرضنا، وحيواناتنا، الأمازون لنا".

جايد سميث: غابات الأمازون المطيرة

وكتب الشاب جايد سميث نجل النجم العالمي ويل سميث، عبر صفحته على الإنستجرام: احتراق غابات الأمازون يهدد بزيادة انتاج الكربون في العالم، واتبعها بهاشتناج غابات الأمازون المطيرة.

ريكي مارتن: متى سيتحد القادة الحقيقيون

كما نشر المغني ريكي مارتن عبر صفحته على الإنستجرام: عندما احترقت كاتدرائية نوتردام، غطت وسائل الإعلام العالمية كل لحظة، وهرع الأثرياء للتبرع لاستعادتها، في هذه اللحظة تحترق غابات الأمازون المطيرة رئة الكوكب، منذ 3 أسابيع، ولا توجد تغطية إعلامية أو تبرعات، هذه قضية عالمية حقيقية، متي سيتحد القادة الحقيقيون في العالم من أجل تلك الكارثة.

كاميلا كامبلو: نحن ندمر منزلنا

ونشرت المغنية كاميلا كامبلو عبر صفحتها على الإنستجرام، صورة لحرائق الأمازون وعلقت عليها قائلة: أنه أمر مفجع ومخيف، هذا يجعلني أرغب في البكاء ويشعرني بالإحباط، ماذا نفعل؟ نحن ندمر منزلنا حرفيا، أنا آسفه جدًا.

