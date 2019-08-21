أبرزهم دي كابريو ورونالدو.. مشاهير العالم يدعون لإنقاذ "رئة الأرض"

مشاهير العالم يدعون لإنقاذ رئة العالم
"صلاة من أجل إنقاذ الحياة"، هاشتاج عالمي اجتاح مواقع التواصل شارك فيه مشاهير العالم من نجوم ورياضيين لدق ناقوس الخطر، حول حرائق غابات الأمازون التي تستعر في البرازيل منذ 3 أسابيع.
المشاهير دعوا إلى إنقاذ رئة الأرض، المسؤولة عن إنتاج 20% من الأوكسجين الذي يحتاجه البشر، وعلى رأسهم ليوناردو دي كابريو، وكريستيانو رونالدو ومادونا وغيرهم.
وتواصل الحرائق التهام مساحات شاسعة من الأراضي، فبحسب بعض التقارير تلتهم النيرات مساحة ملعب ونصف ملعب كرة قدم في الدقيقة الواحدة، فضلا عن الخسائر في الحيوانات والنباتات.
ودعا الممثل العالمي ليوناردو دي كابريو عبر صفحته الرسمية والموثقة على الإنستجرام: "النيران تشتعل في رئة الأرض، غابات الأمازون تحتاج إلى أكثر من صلواتنا، فماذا يمكننا أن نفعل؟"
View this post on Instagram
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis : @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on
وقام النجم العالمي بعرض لائحة من الاقتراحات للمساعدة، منها التبرع للمنظمات الأهلية التي تحافظ على الغابات المدارية، واختيار القادة المناسبين".
The Amazon Rainforest produces more than 20% of the world’s oxygen and its been burning for the past 3 weeks. It’s our responsibility to help to save our planet. #prayforamazonia pic.twitter.com/83bNL5a37Q— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 22, 2019
وعبر صفحته الموثقة على تويتر، كتب لاعب كرة القدم الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالد: تنتج غابات الأمازون المطيرة أكثر من 20% من الأوكسجين في العالم، وهي تحترق منذ 3 أسابيع، انها مسئوليتنا لإنقاذ الكوكب.
View this post on Instagram
The Fires Are Raging and The Amazonia continues to burn.........This is a devastation to Brazil—to the indigenous people who live there and the-plant and animal species that make this the most important bio-diverse Forest!!! President Bolsonaro please change your policies and help not only your country but the entire planet. No economic development is more important than protecting this land. we need to WAKE -UP!! The future of the rainforest affects the future of the world! #prayforamazonia #amazonrainforest #brazil #wakeup
A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on
وكتبت المطربة العالمية مادونا عبر تطبيق الانستجرام: " الحرائق لا تزال مستعرة والأمازون مازالت تحترق .. هذا تدمير للبرازيل والسكان الأصليين الذين يعيشون هناك، بالإضافة إلى الخسائر المتعلقة بالتنوع الحيوي من حيوانات ونباتات".
وطالبت الرئيس بولسانارو بتغير سياساته المتعلقة بإزالة الغابات، ليس فقط لمساعدة بلاده، ولكن الكوكب بأكمله، فلا توجد أي تنمية أهم من حماية هذه الأرض، مؤكدة أننا نحتاج أن نستيقظ فمستقبل الغابات المطيرة يؤثر على العالم.
My beloved Brazil! Speak up and stop the deforestation of the Amazon which is 20 per cent of the air we breathe. The home of our people and our fauna should be protected. The Amazon is ours, is everyone’s! Shak https://t.co/y9W5a5YjbO— Shakira (@shakira) August 23, 2019
وكتبت المغنية شاكيرا على صفحتها على تويتر قائلة: "حبيتى البرازيل، يجب وقف إزالة غابات الأمازون، التي تمثل 20% من الهواء الذي نتنفسه، يجب حماية أرضنا، وحيواناتنا، الأمازون لنا".
وكتب الشاب جايد سميث نجل النجم العالمي ويل سميث، عبر صفحته على الإنستجرام: احتراق غابات الأمازون يهدد بزيادة انتاج الكربون في العالم، واتبعها بهاشتناج غابات الأمازون المطيرة.
View this post on Instagram
Cuando la catedral de Notre Dame estaba ardiendo en llamas, los medios de comunicación del mundo cubrieron cada momento y algunos billorarios se apresuraron a restaurarla. En este momento la selva amazónica está ardiendo. El pulmón de nuestro planeta lleva tres semanas en llamas. No hay cobertura mediática y tampoco billonarios. THIS IS A REAL GLOBAL ISSUE. Where are the real leaders OF THE WORLD joining forces for The #Amazon #repost: @wilfredorosado
A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on
كما نشر المغني ريكي مارتن عبر صفحته على الإنستجرام: عندما احترقت كاتدرائية نوتردام، غطت وسائل الإعلام العالمية كل لحظة، وهرع الأثرياء للتبرع لاستعادتها، في هذه اللحظة تحترق غابات الأمازون المطيرة رئة الكوكب، منذ 3 أسابيع، ولا توجد تغطية إعلامية أو تبرعات، هذه قضية عالمية حقيقية، متي سيتحد القادة الحقيقيون في العالم من أجل تلك الكارثة.
View this post on Instagram
this is heartbreaking and terrifying This makes me want to cry with frustration. what are we DOING? We’re literally destroying our miracle of a home I’m so sorry, earth #AmazonRainforest #Repost @leonardodicaprio with @get_repost ・・・ #Regram #RG @IamNickRose: Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth’s oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?
A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on
ونشرت المغنية كاميلا كامبلو عبر صفحتها على الإنستجرام، صورة لحرائق الأمازون وعلقت عليها قائلة: أنه أمر مفجع ومخيف، هذا يجعلني أرغب في البكاء ويشعرني بالإحباط، ماذا نفعل؟ نحن ندمر منزلنا حرفيا، أنا آسفه جدًا.
تعليقات الفيسبوك