أخصائية سعادة إماراتية عن يوم القيامة: مليء بالتطور والتكنولوجيا

???? #قائد_الاوركسترا . ————————- Act like a conductor in your life , he presents himself to his audience and then turn his back to them , not to underestimate them , but to focus on his goal , some people behind may criticize him , or trying to stop his music , but he's concentrating on his goals and never feel what's going there , and he's giving people the chance to understand his work. At the end , he again greets his audience and most of the audience clap for him .